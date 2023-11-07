BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a battle between two Republican Town Board members, Peter Marston Jr. has unofficially defeated Michael Madigan to win the seat of Grand Island town supervisor.

With all districts reporting, Marston received 57.8% of the vote to Madigan’s 41.9%.

The race for the top office on Grand Island became more intriguing when Marston, the Republican Party-endorsed candidate, lost in the June primary to Madigan.

Despite the loss, Marston opted to run on the Conservative line in Tuesday’s general election.

Former town supervisor John Whitney opted not to seek a second term, leaving the position open for either Marston or Madigan prior to Tuesday.

To see more Election Day results from around Western New York, click or tap here.