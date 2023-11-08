BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — UB political science professor Shawn Donahue says there were surprises in Tuesday’s election. And with some races undecided, he shed light on what we can expect.

In Donahue’s view, there wasn’t much public polling ahead of the race for Erie County Executive, so it was unclear how this race was going to turn out. Ultimately, incumbent Mark Poloncarz declared victory Tuesday night, receiving tens of thousands more votes than his Republican challenger, Chrissy Casilio.

(94 percent of votes in this race had been tallied, as of 8:15 a.m. Wednesday)

“The race was not close in any way whatsoever,” Donahue says.

Donahue says Poloncarz had a financial advantage, and that being the incumbent helped him, too.

Looking at Cheektowaga, only 36 votes separate the candidates for Town Supervisor, both of whom currently serve as town councilmen. To put that in perspective, nearly 18,000 votes have been counted in this race, as of Wednesday morning.

Cheektowaga has historically leaned toward Democrats, but in recent years, could go either way, Donahue says. Going forward with such a small margin of difference, Donahue says late-arriving and affidavit ballots could be the deciding factors.

The race for Niagara Falls Mayor was closer than some people expected, too. But ultimately, incumbent Democrat Robert Restaino won another term, besting challenger Carlton Cain, the city’s former deputy chief of police.

Donahue tells us Niagara Falls, like Cheektowaga, has also been a historically Democratic city, but Niagara County as a whole has moved toward Republicans in recent years.

“The City of Niagara Falls Republicans have gained a foothold on the City Council. So, it’s maybe not surprising that you’re eventually going to see the Mayor’s race kind of follow, in it being more competitive,” Donahue says.

