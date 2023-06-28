BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Robert Wemple and Bruce Barnes are the names on both the Democratic and Republican sides of the ballot for Town of Newfane Justice in this year’s primary election.

Although each man has 50 votes reported to their name so far on the Democratic ticket, Barnes has a very slight lead on the Republican ticket, with 384 votes, two more than Wemple, as of Wednesday morning.

It’s going to be a close race. In Niagara County, the early and election day votes are in, but absentee and affidavit ballots are yet to be fully counted.

Although this currently appears to be the closest race in this year’s local primary elections, there are a few other races that look to possibly be decided by just a handful of votes.

The race for 10th District Erie County Legislator is one of them. A candidate with a familiar last name, Lindsay Lorigo, got 1,733 votes, while fellow Republican James Malczewski got 1,700.

With three names on the Democratic ticket for Town of Niagara Council, voters were told to pick two. Johnny Parks, who was a victim of racist vandalism last year, and Michael Lee, appear to have the most votes so far. The latest results show only one vote putting Lee ahead of Parks, with 146 ballots for him counted.

Four votes separate Evans Town Supervisor candidates Raymond Ashton (154) and Michael Masullo (150), and in North Tonawanda, it’s a difference of five votes between Republicans Robert Schmigel (153 votes) and Bob Brennan (148 votes), both of whom are running for 1st Ward Alderman.

