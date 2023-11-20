BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Western New York political races that were deemed too close to call by local elections boards now appear to be coming to an end.

It’s been just about two weeks since Election Day and we’re still waiting for official numbers in the Cheektowaga supervisor race and a county legislator seat in Niagara County that’s extremely close as well.

However, Carla Speranza, a Democrat, declared victory and said she’ll be serving in the Niagara County Legislature in 2024, beating out incumbent Legislator Will Collins, who’s accused of slashing someone’s tire outside of a bar last month.

“I think we’ve all had those times in our lives where we wish we could turn the clock back maybe five or ten seconds and have a timeout with ourselves and maybe think twice before doing something or wish we could roll back a mistake,” Speranza said.

The Niagara County Board of Elections hopes to finalize election results on Wednesday. Currently, only 28 votes separate Speranza and Collins. Speranza doesn’t expect Collins to come back and is looking ahead.

“One of the things I want to do is work with my fellow near neighbors, if you will, in the legislature to see what, what are some of the issues burning in their areas as well as get a grip on what’s happening here in District 12,” Speranza said.

Collins is due back in court next week for arraignment.

We’ve also kept tabs on the supervisor race in Cheektowaga, which has been full of accusations of bribery and finger-pointing on issues like the migrant crisis. Democratic Council Member Brian Nowak unofficially leads Republican Council Member Michael Jasinski by 57 votes. Because of the slim margin, a recount is expected to be done Tuesday at the Erie County Board of Elections.

“On Election Night, I was leading by 36 votes in a very close race I expected my lead to grow and it did and after the recount I expect that I’ll have more votes than the other guy,” Nowak said.

News 4 will bring you any new information on the Cheektowaga supervisor race as votes are recounted.