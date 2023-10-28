BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early voting for the Nov. 7 general election began Saturday across New York.

You can cast your vote before Election Day from now until Sunday, Nov. 5 at any of the locations provided by your county regardless of where you live.

Saturday also marked the New York deadline to register to vote. If you’re unsure of your registration status, click here.

Here’s when and where you can vote early in Erie County and Niagara County.

Erie County

For a complete list of early voting locations available to Erie County residents, click here. The polling locations are open at the following hours:

Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 30 – Nov. 3, Noon to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Niagara County

For a complete list of early voting locations available to Niagara County residents and daily hours, click here. Polls are open at the following times:

Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m

Wednesday, Nov. 1 – Sunday, Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you live outside Erie or Niagara County, you can find information on early voting and Election Day polling place locations here.