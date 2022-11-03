WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor in next week’s election, will be in Western New York this Sunday.

The Amherst NY Republican Committee says Zeldin will appear at the West Seneca Community Center at 9:30 a.m., during the last day of early voting before the general election this Tuesday.

The committee says those who attend will have the opportunity to meet Zeldin, who currently represents New York’s 1st Congressional District — a position he was first elected to in 2014.

“Cast your ballot and rally at an early voting site near you,” the post reads.