BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was in Buffalo alongside western New York native Nick Langworthy, the chairman of the state’s Republican Party.

Langworthy’s running for Congress, looking to fill the seat for New York’s 23rd District, while Zeldin, who currently represents the state’s 1st district, is looking to unseat Kathy Hochul as Governor.

Zeldin, a Republican, spoke on the response to the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue, including the state’s changes to gun laws.

“He acquired a rifle legally,” Zeldin said. “He then modified it. Exactly what we said through the years would happen is that the only people that this law would affect would be law-abiding gun owners.”

A recent Nexstar poll with The Hill and Emerson College shows that Zeldin is leading among GOP candidates, with 34 percent of support amongst Republicans.

On the other side, Hochul is leading amongst Democrats, with 57 percent support.