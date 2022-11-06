WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul is getting more support from the White House. Meanwhile, Congressman Lee Zeldin rallied supporters in West Seneca Sunday trying to become the first Republican governor in New York State in more than two decades.

Republican nominee for New York governor Lee Zeldin hoping to bring a red wave across New York State.

“We have all the momentum, all the energy, all the enthusiasm, we have the issues on our side as well,” Zeldin said to his supporters.

Among a sea of campaign signs at the West Seneca Community Center Sunday, Zeldin criticized Governor Kathy Hochul on bail reform and vowed to declare a statewide crime emergency if he’s elected.

I think New York is ready to have people who are tough on crime, that understand that our streets belong to law-abiding New Yorkers and not criminals,” said Zeldin. “That New Yorkers want our streets to be safe for all of you. that the handcuffs should be on criminals, instead of the criminal justice system.”

Meanwhile, in New York City President Joe Biden praised Hochul’s efforts to strengthen state gun laws and slammed Zeldin for his stance on abortion.

“Her opponent, meanwhile believes that there should be no exceptions for rape or incest. None. his position is extreme,” Biden said.

In front of an energized crowd, Hochul made one last push to get voters to the ballot box.

“Do you want to make sure we invest in the highest quality education and support our teachers of anywhere in this country?” Hochul said. “Then vote Democrat. Do you want to make sure we get guns off the streets and start saving lives? Then you vote Democrat.”

A recent poll from PIX11, Emerson College and The Hill shows Zeldin is six points behind Governor Hochul.

The polls for the general election open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 9 p.m.