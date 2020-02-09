Politicians trade jabs over Green Light Law

(WIVB)–Assemblyman Sean Ryan is calling out Congressman Tom Reed for the hand he may have had in the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to ban New Yorkers for expedited border-crossing programs over the state’s controversial Green Light Law.

Ryan issued a statement Saturday saying, “Congressman Reed should apologize for this mess he has created and work with our state to restore a common-sense travel and trade policy.”

He goes on to call the federal government’s decision a hyper-politicized act of retaliation.



News 4 talked to Reed on Friday and he said the following :

“I don’t see a degree of politics here, and that’s what’s amazing. When cowardice leaders always blame politics rather than deal with the substance of the problem that they created, that’s what’s driving politics.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection will hold a press conference with Buffalo media Monday to answer questions about how the federal ban on enrolling in nexus will affect New York travelers.