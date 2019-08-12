Politicians work together to keep violent criminals behind bars

(WIVB)- Southern tier assemblyman Joseph Giglio is hoping to keep convicted felons of certain violent crimes behind bars longer in the next legislative session.

In May, Giglio introduced “Ramona’s law” in Albany in honor of a Delevan woman who was kidnapped and raped in the 90’s, but currently deals with her convicted rapist becoming eligible for parole every two years.

He wants to make it so that people convicted of murder, rape, and child molestation can’t be eligible for parole for five years.



Now, Giglio is working with senator Patrick Gallivan who had also introduced similar legislation.Senator Gallivan’s proposal is to only allow criminals convicted of homicide a chance at parole every five years instead of every two. The two lawmakers will work on combining the two proposals into one bill this coming session.