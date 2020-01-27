Cuomo travels to Poland to commemorate anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

(WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo is heading to Poland to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz, a Nazi concentration and extermination camp during the holocaust.

Cuomo is taking this trip on the heels of several attacks and hate crimes against Jews across New York State, most notably, the brutal stabbings in Monsey during Hanukkah.



Cuomo says this trip with reinforce the state’s support of the Jewish community. He says there were 189 hate crimes in New York State in 2019, most of them anti-semitic.

“We also have to open our hearts and remember who we are as Americans, and who we are as New Yorkers, and how we accept and how we understand and how we embrace and how we tolerate differences. That’s what this is all about,” Cuomo said.

As part of the state budget proposal last week, Cuomo advocated that New York Schools teach the state’s history of diversity and that every student should visit a museum that teaches about the holocaust.