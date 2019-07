BUFFALO, N.Y. — Incumbent Mark Poloncarz and Lynne Dixon are set to debate on Oct. 9, four weeks before the election for Erie County Executive.

Poloncarz (D) is seeking a third term as county executive. Dixon was first elected to the county legislature in 2009.

The venue is the Burchfield Penney Art Center. The time is from 7 to 8 p.m., both over the air and streaming live on our website.