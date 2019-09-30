Filling House vacancies can be slow process

BUFFALO, N.Y. (via WROC) — The question now after Rep. Chris Collins resigned Monday from the U.S. House of Representatives is not only who will take his place in Congress, but how long could it take?

Filling vacancies in the House can be a tedious process. A special election can be put forth, but it can also be put on hold based on timing.

For reference, Gov. Andrew Cuomo didn’t put forth a special election when Rochester-area Congresswoman Louise Slaughter died, and instead, the vacancy existed until Rep. Joe Morelle won the general election for the seat.

According to the Constitution:

When vacancies happen in the Representation from any State, the Executive Authority thereof shall issue Writs of Election to fill such Vacancies.

According to History of the House, vacancies can be caused by death, resignation, declination, withdrawal, or House action, but the Constitution requires that they be filled by election. The law concerning Members elected to fill vacancies varies according to when the vacancy occurs and applicable state law.

All states, territories, and districts require special elections to fill any vacant House seats during the first session of a Congress. During the second session of a Congress, however, procedures often vary depending on the amount of time between the vacancy and the next general election. Section 8 of Title 2, United States Code, provides that a state governor can cause a special election in extraordinary circumstances; namely, a crisis in which the number of House vacancies exceeds 100.

The process of holding a special election can take months, and even if one is held, and a winner is determined, the seat will be back up for grabs in the 2020 election. As of now, no decision has been made on what will happen with the seat.

Regardless, names floated as possible replacements include:

State Sen. Chris Jacobs

State Sen. Rob Ortt

Nate McMurray, who lost to Collins in 2018

Beth Parlato

Another potential GOP candidate is recent Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia, who hasn’t ruled out a run.