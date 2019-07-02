Nick Langworthy elected state GOP chair

Monday’s election of Erie County’s Nick Langworthy is part of the process that began several months ago, as he launched a campaign to unseat the state’s current GOP Chairman Ed Cox.

But going into Monday’s ceremony in Albany, it was long since a foregone conclusion Langworthy would be Cox’s successor as campaigned to Republican committees in every county across the Empire State.

Langworthy built an early lead over Cox, and it only grew as the campaign wore on.

Cox, who led the state’s Republican party for the past 10 years, announced on May 20th he would be stepping down after he was named New York’s finance chair for Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.

Cox’s term expired Monday, which coincides with the state GOP’s annual organizational meeting.

Like Cox, Langworthy has led Erie County’s Republican Committee for the past 10 years.

He says his transition with the county will take place over the next two months, as he and the local executive committee choose his successor.

Many details remain unsettled.

Some Republicans have floated the name of Langworthy’s wife, Erin Baker, as a possible replacement.

Langworthy says it’s far too early in the process to consider someone specific.