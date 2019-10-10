Before the big debate, Democrat and Republican leaders hone in on one topic to listen for

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Prior to Mark Poloncarz and Lynne Dixon taking the stage at Burchfield Penney Arts Center, Democrat and Republican party leaders set the table for what would be a touchstone topic of the News 4’s Erie County Executive Debate – the county’s economic picture under the incumbent Poloncarz.

Erie County Democratic Party Chair Jeremy Zellner said, “this kind of economic growth – lowering the tax rate every year that he’s been county executive. We’re moving the county in the right direction.”

“The picture isn’t quite as rosy,” said Nick Langworthy, the New York State Republican Chair. “Ask any taxpayer in the county of Erie.”

Watch the debate in its entirety here.