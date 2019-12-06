Ranzenhofer announces he will not seek re-election to state Senate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Michael Ranzenhofer announced Friday he will not seek re-election to the New York State Senate after 10-plus years in Albany.

“Today I am announcing that I will not seek re-election and will retire from the NYS Senate at the end of next year. It has been the highest privilege to represent the many communities of WNY and I am proud of what we have accomplished together on behalf of residents. Despite my decision to retire, I will continue to fight for the residents of the 61st Senate District throughout the remainder of my term. After many years of serving the community, I look forward to spending more time with my family.” Statement from Sen. Michael Ranzenhofer

Ranzenhofer’s 61st District stretches from northern Erie County through Genesee County and to the suburbs to Rochester’s southwest.

Ranzenhofer, a Republican-Conservative-Independent, was first elected in 2008.