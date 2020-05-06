US Chamber of Commerce endorses Jacobs for NY-27

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chris Jacobs has received the backing of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in his bid for New York’s 27th District Congressional seat.

The Chamber announced its endorsement of Jacobs on Wednesday morning.

“In difficult times, we are reminded of the importance of having leaders that understand the genius of the American system of government and free enterprise and who are willing to tackle the hard problems that confront our nation,” said U.S. Chamber CEO Thomas J. Donohue. “As we take on this pandemic and work to not just reopen our economy, but return to growth, and expanded opportunities for all Americans, we need leaders, like Chris Jacobs, who has a proven track record of legislating responsibly and standing up for good policies. The U.S. Chamber is proud to lend its support to Chris and looks forward to partnering with him in the future.”

The Chamber of Commerce represents more than 3 million business interests and is the world’s largest business advocacy organization.

