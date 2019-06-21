Poll: 40 percent of adults under 24 haven’t worn deodorant in a month

A recent poll suggests that nearly half of young adults don’t wear deodorant.

The poll, by YouGov.com, found that 40 percent of people aged 18 to 24 said that they haven’t used deodorant or antiperspirant in the past month.

The poll also found that 48 percent of the same age group surveyed said that they haven’t purchased deodorant in the past year, saying they didn’t think they needed it.

Among those polled aged 25 to 34, 31 percent said they haven’t used deodorant in the past month.

For those surveyed aged 35 to 44, only 22 percent said that they eschewed deodorant. The percentage is 16 percent for those 45 and older.