Poll: Teachers in NYS are split about returning to the classroom

(WIVB) – When it comes to returning to the classroom, teachers in New York are split down the middle.

New York State United Teachers came out with a new poll on Thursday showing a major division among the state’s educators.

The survey says 50 percent are unwilling or reluctant to go back to in-person instruction in the fall.

Seven percent say they are not willing to go back.

Meanwhile, 50 percent say they were either willing or eager to return to teaching students in-person.

Twenty percent say they’re eager to go back.