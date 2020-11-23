Poloncarz: 37 percent of all COVID-19 cases reported in Erie County were reported this month

(WIVB) – Thirty-seven percent of all of the COVID-19 cases reported in Erie County since the start of the pandemic were reported in the month of November, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during a Monday afternoon press conference.
As of Saturday, the daily positivity rate was 6.8 percent. The seven-day positivity average is 7.1 percent.
Hospitalizations in Erie County have more than doubled in from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21- from 104 to 226 hospitalizations.
However, a typical stay in the hospital for an Erie County COVID-19 patient is five to seven days, compared to eight to ten days in the spring.
Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said the county will now contact all those tested through ECDOH within 24 hours of learning the result, whether they are positive or negative.
Poloncarz addressed the possibility of parts of Western New York moving to a red zone this week.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference earlier on Monday that Buffalo and surrounding towns are on track to become a red zone.
Lancaster currently has the highest infection rate in the state, at 9.68 percent.
The county executive says he’s hopeful that numbers will show a leveling off or drop in COVID-19 cases soon to prevent that from happening.
The governor isn’t expected to make any announcement until Wednesday, and Poloncarz says he doesn’t yet know what will happen.