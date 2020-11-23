Poloncarz: 37 percent of all COVID-19 cases reported in Erie County were reported this month

(WIVB) – Thirty-seven percent of all of the COVID-19 cases reported in Erie County since the start of the pandemic were reported in the month of November, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during a Monday afternoon press conference.

As of Saturday, the daily positivity rate was 6.8 percent. The seven-day positivity average is 7.1 percent.

Hospitalizations in Erie County have more than doubled in from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21- from 104 to 226 hospitalizations.

.@markpoloncarz says hospitalizations in #ErieCounty more than doubled in ten days from 11/15 to 11/21 from 104 to 226 hospitalizations.#Covid19 @news4buffalo — Christy Kern (@christykern4) November 23, 2020

However, a typical stay in the hospital for an Erie County COVID-19 patient is five to seven days, compared to eight to ten days in the spring.

Here's some positive news. Poloncarz says while in spring, a typical stay in the hospital for a COVID patient lasted 8-10 days, it now lasts 5-7 days.



He adds the problem with hospital isn't the number of beds, which can be increased. It's the staffing. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) November 23, 2020

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said the county will now contact all those tested through ECDOH within 24 hours of learning the result, whether they are positive or negative.

Poloncarz addressed the possibility of parts of Western New York moving to a red zone this week.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference earlier on Monday that Buffalo and surrounding towns are on track to become a red zone.

Lancaster currently has the highest infection rate in the state, at 9.68 percent.

The county executive says he’s hopeful that numbers will show a leveling off or drop in COVID-19 cases soon to prevent that from happening.

.@markpoloncarz says while the governor is right that #WNY numbers are trending toward a "red" zone, he is hoping the data will show a leveling off or dropping of WNY numbers soon to avoid that from happening.#Covid19 @news4buffalo — Christy Kern (@christykern4) November 23, 2020

The governor isn’t expected to make any announcement until Wednesday, and Poloncarz says he doesn’t yet know what will happen.

Poloncarz on potential red zone: "It could be targeted. It could be the whole orange zone…. I don't even know if it will go to red at this point." — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) November 23, 2020