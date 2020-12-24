Poloncarz: 665 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Erie County, 70 deaths

(WIVB) – As of Wednesday, 665 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by the Erie County Department of Health.

The daily positivity rate for Wednesday was 5.5 percent, and the seven-day positivity rate average is 5.6 percent.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Twitter Thursday that 70 COVID-19 deaths were confirmed from Dec. 17 to 21. The new death total is 1,131.

This month, 253 Erie County residents have died from COVID-19 so far.

The total number of cases in the county through Dec. 23 is 38,098.

