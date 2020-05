(WIVB) – Erie County’s hospitalization figures for April 30 show a reduction in regular and ICU hospital beds for the third day in a row, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted on Saturday.

Hospital discharges for that day exceeded admission by four patients.

“Of the 242 patients hospitalized that day, 118 were 64 or younger (49 percent) and 124 were 65 and over (51 percent),” Poloncarz said in the tweet.