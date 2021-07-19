Poloncarz: COVID-19 numbers on the rise in WNY – over 90 percent of new cases have not been vaccinated

(WIVB) – COVID-19 numbers are on the rise all across the nation – including here in Western New York.

Right now – the COVID-19 infection rate here is 1.4 percent – that’s way up from a month ago.



Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says most of these cases are people who have not been vaccinated.

“We’re seeing over 90 percent of the new cases we believe who have not been vaccinated, and when it comes to people who have been hospitalized, it’s all people who have not been vaccinated,” Poloncarz said. “But our hospitalizations are still extremely low. Our new cases are low compared to where they were in the winter.”

As of Monday night, there are 20 people in the hospital with COVID-19 in Western New York.

That number is up when compared to last Monday’s totals.