Poloncarz: COVID-19 tests meant for WNYers will not be used on Toronto Blue Jays players

(WIVB) – Major League Baseball players and coaches will be tested for COVID-19 every other day, but Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says that COVID-19 tests meant for Western New Yorkers will not be used by the Toronto Blue Jays or their opponents.

On Friday, it was confirmed that the Blue Jays will play some of their home games at Sahlen Field.

“My understanding is that all testing is going to be done by the Major League, so this is not going to take testing slots away from our general public,” Poloncarz said Friday.