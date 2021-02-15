Poloncarz: Erie County Department of Public Works has named this winter storm after Hamburg Brewing Company’s “Oatmeal Milk Stout”

(WIVB) – Are you ready for tonight’s Oatmeal Milk Stout winter storm?

That’s what Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the Erie County Department of Public Works has named this snowstorm (which is expected to start at 7 p.m. Monday).

Our @ErieCountyDPW names snow storms after local microbrews. Tonight's storm is named after @HamburgBrewing Company's OMS (Oatmeal Milk Stout) beer. Sounds like an appropriate drink for a cold winter's night (just don't drink and drive). — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) February 15, 2021

Poloncarz says the department names local snow storms after local microbrews. “Oatmeal Milk Stout” is made by Hamburg Brewing Company.

According to Hamburg Brewing Company’s website, it’s “a flavorful beer with a roasty stout backbone that’s smoothly balanced by the sweetness of oats and milk sugar”.

“Sounds like an appropriate drink for a cold winter’s night (just don’t drink and drive),” Poloncarz tweeted.

