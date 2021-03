(WIVB) – Erie County is ramping up the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Monday that the county will receive about 21,000 doses next week.

NYS has informed @ECDOH that for the next week 20,860 COVID-19 Vaccine doses will be distributed to all vaccination sites in Erie County, 9,100 of which will be administered by 68 pharmacies across the county. @ECDOH is expecting 4,810 doses in total; we may be receiving more. pic.twitter.com/aNBb5dHS4S — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) March 15, 2021

More than 9,000 of those vaccines will go to pharmacies.

On Wednesday, the state’s vaccine eligibility will expand to government employees, non-profit workers and essential service workers.

Last week, the state announced that New Yorkers who are 60 years old or older can receive the vaccine.