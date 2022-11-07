BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Flu season has returned with a spike in cases in Erie County.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Twitter, “Flu cases in Erie County are 20 times greater this year compared to last year and 27 times greater than the comparable period for the 2019-2020 season. @OCHBuffalo‘s RSV and flu caseloads are also very high this year. Protect yourself: #GetTheFluVaccine!

According to Poloncarz, are 3,476 flu cases in Erie County so far this season. At this time last year, there were 169.