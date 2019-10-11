Poloncarz says overnight calls asking for opinion on him aren’t coming from his campaign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If someone is calling you in the middle of the night to ask your opinion of Mark Poloncarz, know that the call isn’t from him or his campaign officials.

Poloncarz tweeted on Friday, saying he has received reports that voters are getting calls between 1 and 2 a.m.

The caller asks people if they like the job Poloncarz is doing, like it’s a poll, he says.

“These are NOT from me,” Poloncarz wrote. “These dirty tricks are reprehensible.”

Here is the full statement released by Poloncarz’s campaign: