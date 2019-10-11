Poloncarz says overnight calls asking for opinion on him aren’t coming from his campaign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If someone is calling you in the middle of the night to ask your opinion of Mark Poloncarz, know that the call isn’t from him or his campaign officials.
Poloncarz tweeted on Friday, saying he has received reports that voters are getting calls between 1 and 2 a.m.
The caller asks people if they like the job Poloncarz is doing, like it’s a poll, he says.
“These are NOT from me,” Poloncarz wrote. “These dirty tricks are reprehensible.”
Here is the full statement released by Poloncarz’s campaign:
“I have received numerous reports about phone calls made late last night and in the early morning hours, supposedly done on behalf of the Mark Poloncarz for Erie County campaign. For the record, the Poloncarz for Erie County Campaign did not send those calls and would never use those tactics against an opponent.
These dirty campaign tactics are reprehensible. For so many of us a late-night call brings panic and fear about the health of a loved one. Be it a child away at college or an aging parent, a call in the middle of the night signifies an emergency. The people I spoke with today are furious and want answers.
To be clear: the Poloncarz for Erie County Executive Campaign is not and would never make phone calls during overnight hours. This is a well-documented trick used to annoy people and turn supporters away, and it comes from a desperate place. Whoever is behind this dirty trick should think of the panic they are causing.
Voters have indicated the call came from 716-235-1027, which appears to be an anonymous Google Voice number. While we work to track down the source of these calls, we encourage anyone who received the call to contact our Campaign Headquarters at 716-204-8006.”Jennifer Hibit, Campaign Manager