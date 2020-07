(WIVB) – Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is reminding county residents to wear a mask to protect themselves and others.

“Wearing a mask is not a sign of weakness, it shows your strength,” Poloncarz wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “When you #WearAMask it not only protects you but it shows you care about others and will protect them. The facts and science about wearing a mask will always trump opinion: wearing a mask protects you and others.”