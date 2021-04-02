Pools are in high demand for a second year in a row in WNY

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Folks looking to make a splash in a new pool this summer, will have to get in line.

“Business is crazy, crazy crazy busy just like last year,” said Todd Schupbach who runs Gary Pools & Leisure. “The pandemic has caused a lot of people to stay home and invest in their entertainment at home.”

Schupbach says pool businesses across Western New York are still trying to catch up from last year’s rush of customers and manufacturers are still overwhelmed.

“Whether it’s a Jacuzzi hot-tub, whether it’s a swimming pool, whether it’s a pool table, or patio furniture, all of that product, even gas grills, are back logged, back logged, back logged,” he said.

He says Gary Pools & Leisure is constantly ordering everything that they can, but once it’s in stock, it’s quickly bought. He says if you’re looking to buy a pool you’ll most likely have to wait until later in the summer to get the pool installed. He added that some people have already booked to have their pool installed in 2022.

“My expectation of this situation is it’s going to last for at least three years,” he said.