City of Buffalo pools open for the season Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Mayor Byron Brown announced this morning the outdoor public swimming and wading pools are officially open for the summer, including six new swimming pools and two new wading pools.

“Just in time for the arrival of true summer weather, our City of Buffalo swimming and wading pools are open for business. With the 11 splash pads open since May 24th, our families can now enjoy our swimming and wading pools through Labor Day,” Mayor Brown said.

The Allison outdoor pool at 50 Rees St. will be undergoing some work to repair a water loss issue where crews will need to remove sections of the pool’s bottom to fix the leakage. The Allison Splash Pad will remain open.

Mayor Brown also says the Lovejoy indoor pool will remain closed to upgrade the facilities pool surface, hot water heating, and lighting. This phase of the repairs will cost $500,000, according to the mayor.

All pools will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, each outdoor pool will close for one day a week for routine maintenance.

For the complete list of pools and splash pads found in the city click here.