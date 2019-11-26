Pope visits Jesuit Japan community that could have been his

Pope Francis passes the Japanese flag as he attends a meeting with the diplomatic community at the prime minister’s office Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (Photo by Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — Pope Francis wrapped up his visit to Japan in a very personal way Tuesday, spending the morning with his Jesuit confreres in the community that would have been his own had his dream to be a missionary come true.

Francis celebrated morning Mass in the chapel of the Jesuit-run Sofia University and visited retired and sick priests before delivering a speech on Jesuit education in the final event of his weeklong Asia pilgrimage.

As a young Jesuit in Argentina, the former Jorge Mario Bergoglio had dreamed of following in the footsteps of St. Francis Xavier, who introduced Christianity to Japan in the 16th century.

He was prevented because of health reasons, but he joked with Japanese bishops that he got his “revenge” when he was in charge of the order in Buenos Aires by sending five Argentine priests to Japan as missionaries.

One of those Argentine priests is now the head of the Jesuits in Japan, the Rev. Renzo De Luca, who served as Francis’ interpreter for the trip.

De Luca has said his former seminary rector was someone who was particularly “close” to his students, always available even though at a certain point there were more than 100 living in the seminary.

“Even in that time, it was easy to find him: He’d sit with us, cooked with us. Every so often he cooked for us,” De Luca told Vatican Media. “He was someone very close to us. He never wanted to be anyone important or hard to get ahold of.”

When Francis arrived in Tokyo, he told the bishops that Japan always held a special fascination for him.

“It was a place of mission, and maybe because of its beauty, I wanted to go,” he said.

If he had come, he likely would have eventually ended up at Sofia, a prestigious private university that caters to the wealthy, like many of the Catholic schools in Japan.

Overall, even publicly funded higher education in Japan is expensive and generally reserved for the elites. Tuition for bachelor or equivalent level degrees in public schools in Japan are the fourth highest across OECD countries, after England, the U.S. and Chile, at $5,218 a year, according to OECD data.