(WIVB)– Love that chicken from Popeyes? Well you’re in luck because the restaurant says the classic and spicy chicken sandwiches are back.

The chain ran out of inventory back in August because of what it called “extraordinary demand.” The sandwich craze was driven by a viral social media war with other fast food restaurants that led to hilarious memes and some serious twitter rants.

A spokesman for the chain says Popeyes has established its supply for the sandwiches.