Popular Buffalo chef creates healthy cookbook during quarantine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A popular Buffalo chef has spent much of his time at-home, hard at work.

He’s created a healthy cookbook and it’s so popular, he’s the number one seller in the “vegan and vegetarian cooking” category.

Chef Darian Bryan is a private chef who uses his Jamaican background as flare in some of his dishes.

He’s cooked for us on News 4 Wake Up before, showing us how to make a delicious southern-style brunch.

He recognized people wanted to make healthy dishes while staying home.

His cookbook is full of 15 flavorful recipes.

From vegan banana oat pancakes and zucchini and carrot fritters to baked sweet potato tacos and buffalo tofu spaghetti squash – he says there’s really something for every taste palate.

“I’ve always wanted to write a cookbook but I didn’t have the time to but being home everyday just gives me the time to do it and gives me the motivation to do it. I have a big following on Instagram and people have reached out to me everyday wanting recipes for this and recipes for that and I’m thinking, why don’t I make a cook book for you guys!” explained Chef Darian Bryan.

Chef Darian’s cookbook is available as an e-book on Amazon for 15 dollars.

He’s in the process of creating a hard copy for people to keep in their kitchens.

Chef Darian plans to create a cookbook with new recipes for every season.

He has a message for people who say they can’t cook: read the directions and you can’t go wrong.

Here’s a link to purchase Darian’s cookbook on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Healthy-Home-15-Fresh-Recipes-ebook/dp/B08925PT9J/ref=mp_s_a_1_4?dchild=1&keywords=healthy+at+home+book&qid=1590693391&sprefix=healthy+at+home&sr=8-4