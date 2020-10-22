Popular costume rental store reopens and adjusts to new Covid-19 normal

Typically the fall season is a busy time of year for DC Theatricks.

They make costumes for movies, theatrical productions, both big and small and they also rent costumes for folks who are going to large local events like the Witches Ball and the World’s Largest Disco.

“Halloween is big, but it’s not as big as it used to be years ago, so we get into more theater. It’s fall theater season, normally, we’re doing tons of theater shows. And then after Halloween, is the World’s Largest Disco, which keeps us very busy for the month of November,” said owner David DeJac.

The store has been closed since the start of the pandemic, but it will reopen for a few weekends in October to sell some of the performance costumes, movie props and traditional Halloween items.

“We’re putting more racks of costumes out that people can purchase. We just put some movie stock out, some things that we purchased years ago for movies,” DeJac said. “We’ve got some cardinal costumes from Angels and Demons and some things from Alexander with Brad Pitt. So, there’s some one of a kind items as well.”

The business has been open for 40 years and since the start of the pandemic, they’ve been trying to adapt by making face masks.

“We found a unique mask design, then we started doing nice colors, and then we started doing rhinestones,’ he said. “And that kind of kept us busy for the summer, but it was not our normal procedure, but you have to adapt these days.”