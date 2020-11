ST. LOUIS – The makers of Stove Top Stuffing are now “upper crust” Thanksgiving clothing designers.

Stove Top wants everyone to ditch their coronavirus lazy lounging sweats and celebrate in style wearing Stove Top’s “Stuffy Thanksgiving Collection.”

The items range from unisex red velvet dinner jackets with stuffing lining to Stove Top shawls.

They are available beginning Tuesday, November 17.