Positive COVID-19 percentage under 1% in NYS for 9th straight day

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that for the ninth straight day, the number of new positive COVID-19 cases was under 1%. Cuomo also said that the state had done a total of seven million tests to date across the state.

“Our numbers reflect the hard work of New Yorkers, and as other states across the nation see surging cases, our numbers remain steadily low. For more than a week, we’ve seen our positivity rate stay below 1 percent, and to date, New York has done 7 million tests—these are remarkable accomplishments that New Yorkers should be proud of,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York State is demonstrating that a response guided by science and data – not politics or opinion – is the only effective way to deal with this virus. But, we must not become complacent and risk slipping backwards — everyone must remember to wear their masks, socially distance, wash their hands regularly, and stay New York Tough.”

Saturday’s numbers:

Patient Hospitalization – 527 (+4)

Patients Newly Admitted – 79

Number ICU – 128 (+8)

Number ICU with Intubation – 59 (+1)

Total Discharges – 74,154 (+73)

Deaths – 6

Total Deaths – 25,250

Three-day data by region: