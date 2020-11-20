Postal carrier from Sanborn charged with failing to deliver over 1,300 pieces of mail

(WIVB) – A postal worker has been charged with failing to deliver over 1,300 pieces of mail.

Sean Barrett, 30, of Sanborn, was arrested and charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office with delay or destruction of mail.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, the Lewiston Police Department notified the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General on Oct. 13 that pieces of mail had been found next to a trail in a wooded area off of Pletche Road in Youngstown.

The USPS OIG responded the next day and retrieved three mail bins and two garbage bags containing a total of 1,314 first-class, certified, and standard mailings- including 15 political mailings and one blank election ballot destined for a Youngstown address.

The investigation revealed that the route belonged to Barrett, who started working for USPS in 2016.

According to the assistant U.S. Attorney, a check of USPS records found that Barrett’s USPS scanner was dormant on Oct. 13 for a few hours in the area where the mail pieces were located.

If convicted, Barrett faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

