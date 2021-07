AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – A power outage in Amherst is affecting all of the traffic signals on a stretch of Maple Road Monday night, Amherst Police warn.

The traffic lights affected are on Maple Road, east of Niagara Falls Boulevard to Millersport Highway as well as Millersport Highway and Flint Road.

Power outage is affecting all traffic signals on Maple Road, east of Niagara Falls Blvd to Millersport Hwy, as well as Millersport & Flint. USE CAUTION! Expected restoration 11:15 pm, per National Grid. pic.twitter.com/XFquYups2L — Amherst Police NY 🚔 (@amherstpoliceny) July 20, 2021

Motorists are asked to use caution.

National Grid estimates the restore time for the area is 11:15 p.m.