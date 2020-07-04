Pres. Trump to deliver 4th of July remarks in “Salute to America” event

(CBS NEWS) – President Trump will deliver remarks at the “Salute to America” event at the White House on Saturday in honor of Independence Day. The event will include military aircraft flyovers and conclude with fireworks over the Mall.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel has asked people not to gather downtown to celebrate Independence Day due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Washington, D.C. has seen weeks of protests against racial violence and police brutality, including several demonstrations in front of the White House. Mr. Trump’s remarks on Saturday may also attract protests.

Mr. Trump delivered remarks at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota on Friday evening.