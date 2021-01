(WIVB) – The president of St. Bonaventure University continues to battle the effects of COVID-19.

Dr. Dennis DePerro has been hospitalized in Syracuse since Dec. 29.

He tested positive on Christmas Eve.

St. Bonaventure says Dr. DePerro is in “serious but stable” condition and is on a ventilator.

The university says Provost Dr. Joseph Zimmer is taking over as acting president so Dr. DePerro can focus completely on his health.