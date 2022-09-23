BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The BASH for Mercy Flight is happening tomorrow night. The party with a purpose gets underway at 7 p.m. at Riverworks.
Mary Friona-Celani, president of Totally Buffalo, joined News 4 at 4 to discuss her personal experience with Mercy Flight. Watch the full segment above.
- 40 years after Tylenol Murders terrified nation, new information surfaces
- Republicans unveil Commitment to America Plan ahead of election
- ‘Swatting’ at schools: Police investigate false reports
- All rise! Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball could fetch $1.2 million, expert says
- ‘Bigger and Better than ever-‘ BASH for Mercy Flight returns to Riverworks