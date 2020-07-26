President Trump golfs with NFL great Brett Favre

BEDMINSTER, NJ (WFLA) — Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Brett Favre golfed with Donald Trump at the president’s National Golf Club in Bedminister over the weekend.

The two posed for a picture during their golf outing at Trump’s Bedminister Club in New Jersey Saturday.

“Brett LOVES Wisconsin, Mississippi and Minnesota,” Trump tweeted. “A good golfer – hits it LONG!”

