Presidential candidate parody signs for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs gain popularity

Zoom Buffalo, a graphics company located in downtown, has become popular over the last few weeks for their latest creation a parody presidential yard sign for Buffalo Bills players Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.

“I think people are sick of politics, they want to talk about something else,” said Rory Allen, owner Zoom Buffalo. “Thankfully football season is upon us, it’s an exciting year for the Bills, we’re just happy to have fun with something that gives everybody a chance to put something on their lawn that nobody around town can disagree with.”

Get your Allen /Diggs yard sign!

It all started on a regular work day the staff at the shop were tasked with coming up with ideas for fun signs.

“Rory, he tries to get us to make fun signs to come up, and one day I thought this would be a good idea,” Josh Federice, graphic designer.

The sign has been so popular they’ve been busy filling thousands of orders.

“We’re sending them to people all over the country. Bills fans travel well, they’re still Bills fans even when they travel to places like Phoenix and California,” said Allen. “I think it must confuse a lot of their neighbors when they see two candidates they’ve never heard of.”

Get your Allen /Diggs yard sign!