Price of gas up in Buffalo, down across NY and nation, on average

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo prices are displayed on a gas pump in Pittsburgh. On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for October. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Across the state, and the country as a whole, the average price of gas is less than it was last week.

But it’s not down by much; just one cent. Locally, the same changes do not apply.

The average price of gas in Buffalo is $2.63, which is up one cent from last week. And although it went up, it’s still a little better than the state average of $2.68.

That state average isn’t bad compared to what it was at this time last year, though — $2.83.

The national average is $2.59, which isn’t much different than the average at this time last year, which was $2.56.

Here are the averages in different parts of the state:

Batavia – $2.66 (up one cent since last week)

Ithaca – $2.67 (up one cent since last week)

Rochester – $2.67 (up one cent since last week)

Rome – $2.62 (down one cent since last week)

Syracuse – $2.58 (no change since last week)

Watertown – $2.66 (no change since last week)

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) says says total domestic gas stocks were up last week, but are lower than where they were at this time last year.

That growth, plus lower demand for gas, are what pushed the national average price down.

Demand is likely to grow with holiday travel though, AAA says.

AAA expects more than 55 million people will travel for Thanksgiving this week. Most will move by car, but air travel is expected to be up by nearly five percent.