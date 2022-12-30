BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Diocese of Buffalo has placed a priest on administrative leave.

Father Patryk Sobczyk was placed on leave following a complaint of inappropriate comments communicated to a minor, according to the Diocese.

Prior to being placed on leave, Father Sobczyk was parochial vicar at St. John the Baptist Church in Alden and St. Maximilian Kolbe in Corfu.

An investigation into the complaint is ongoing.