Proposed legislation aims to toughen regulations for outdoor grease traps in New York State

New regulations for grease traps at restaurants were unveiled Friday outside senator Tim Kennedy’s office in South Buffalo. The proposed legislation will enhance the safety laws for grease traps outside of restaurants and other food establishments.

It requires that traps, located outside, be covered with a cast iron lid and securely locked. It also calls for warning signs, and an annual inspection.

The newly proposed legislation comes, just a few months after a 3 year old fell in a grease trap outside a Tim Hortons in Rochester.

The incident happened on July on University Avenue. The child’s mother was an employee of the Tim Hortons, who took her child to work because of childcare issues.

“We expect this legislation to be fast tracked in the state legislature, the fact of the matter is another child was lost because of an unsecured grease trap here in New York State and across this country there have been other deaths,” said Senator Tim Kennedy (D-Buffalo) “We have to prevent anything else from happening so tragically.”