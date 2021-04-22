Proposed North Buffalo Chick-Fil-A faces Zoning Board pushback

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Plans to bring a Chick-fil-A restaurant to Hinman Avenue in North Buffalo are on hold.

The group behind this project spoke to the Buffalo Zoning Board Wednesday. If approved, the new Chick-fil-A would be part of Delaware Consumer Square.

But the current Rainbow Apparel, GameStop, and Moe’s Southwest Grill locations on that property would be demolished.

City officials did not like the blueprint that was presented. They also said they’re not fans of urbanizing the plaza.

“I think we are trying to preserve the streetscape and the walkability of Hinman so I guess that is my question. If alternative layouts of the building itself can lead to an alternate approach of where the drive-thru is.”

Officials behind the Chick-fil-A proposal say they are going to regroup. They will come up with a counter-proposal or other options with the city at a later date.