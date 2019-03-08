East Aurora woman pleads guilty in plot to have hitman maim ex-boyfriend

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)– UPDATE: Yanyan Lesser of East Aurora has pleaded guilty to attempting to hire a hitman on the dark web to cripple her ex-boyfriend.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Lesser’s sentencing is scheduled for December 4, 2019, at 9 a.m.

ORIGINAL: An East Aurora woman has been charged in a scheme to have a hitman maim her ex-boyfriend, prosecutors say.

Yanyan Lesser, 47, was charged with transmitting in interstate or foreign commerce a communication containing a threat to injure another person.

According to officials, Lesser hired a hitman through the Internet with the intent of having them break her ex’s bones and leave him permanently confined to a wheelchair or crutches.

Here are some of the instructions prosecutors say Lesser gave to the purported hitman:

“Because of a business dispute, I would like to give this guy a lesson:give him a good beating and legs broken, waist broken and even cripple the mark of his legs.It need to be looks like a robbery, looks like To rob of his money or property,NOT looks like revenge.”

“I will add $2500 more to cover the cost of beating, crippling and robbery look like job. Please remember must be looks like a ROBBERY!That’s very important!”

“And please let hitman knows that Chinese guy no speak English also no understanding English too.So when hitman to do the job with crippling and looking like robbery,Remember to Yelled at that Chinese guy:”MONEY!MONEY! ” Because that’s only the English word that guy can understand it!”

Prosecutors say the communication took place in mid-February and that on one of the days, Lesser transferred about 1.26 bitcoin (roughly $4,577.51 cash) to a a BTC wallet address to facilitate her plan.

On another day, prosecutors say Lesser transferred another 0.694 bitcoin (app. $2707.95 cash) to the same wallet address.

Officials say that in Orlando, Florida, the person who Lesser planned to have assaulted was interviewed by Homeland Security investigators, and he claimed he wasn’t aware of any threat against him.

The ex-boyfriend said Lesser was unstable and would be capable of something like this.

Eventually, prosecutors say they identified Lesser as the person who tried to have the man assaulted.

She was arrested and was set to appear in court on Friday afternoon.