Protesters continue to call for Bishop Malone’s resignation

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB)- A last minute change in location to a meeting Bishop Malone had scheduled with an advisory group didn’t stop some protesters from showing up to demonstrate at the new spot.

In a message spread through an online petition calling for Malone’s resignation, people against his leadership were going to protest outside Buffalo’s downtown Catholic Center Saturday morning.

That’s where he was originally supposed to meet with the Diocesan Pastoral Council. When it was discovered that the Bishop moved the meeting to Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora, a group of demonstrators still showed up.



Lay Catholics tell us that if this doesn’t work, they’ll start trying to put pressure on bigger leaders such as New York’s Archbishop, Cardinal Timothy Dolan.



Cardinal Dolan’s spokesperson told News 4 last week he’s paying attention and expected they would, quote, “Hear something within the near future regarding this matter.”